HONG KONG May 21 Former Barclays PLC analyst and healthcare specialist Jason Mann plans to launch his own hedge fund in June with a focus on the healthcare sector in emerging markets.

Mann, who was a Greater China healthcare equity research analyst at the British bank until last year, is setting up Fenex Capital Management in Hong Kong, he told Reuters in an e-mail.

The equities long/short fund's initial capital will come from Hoyoung Huh, a healthcare entrepreneur and chairman of U.S. based cancer drug developer Stempar Sciences Inc.

Mann, a Harvard alumnus, did not disclose the amount of start-up capital.

Acting as fund advisor will be Christophe Lee, the former chairman of the Hong Kong chapter of the Alternative Investment Management Association, a hedge fund industry body.

Hedge fund activity in Asia is picking up after regional funds returned nearly 16 percent to investors last year, their best annual performance since 2009, according to data from Eurekahedge.

The industry also added $20 billion in assets in 2013, the first growth in three years, according to AsiaHedge. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)