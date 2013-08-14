By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 14 Apple Inc is regaining
its popularity among the biggest hedge funds, some of which have
said a massive sell-off this year has gone too far.
After Apple was dumped left and right starting in late 2012,
noted stock picker Leon Cooperman of Omega Advisors re-entered
Apple shares in the second quarter, while George Soros's Soros
Fund Management LLC increased its stake and Greenlight Capital's
David Einhorn held on to his 2.4 million shares, according to
quarter regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Cooperman, whose hedge fund had roughly $7 billion in assets
last November, took a new position of 31,000 shares in the
iPhone, iPad and Mac computer maker after selling 266,404 shares
of the company in the fourth quarter of last year.
Soros increased his stake in Apple by 40,000 shares to
66,800 shares in the second quarter, his filing showed.
Cooperman's and Soros's filings follow a post on Twitter by
billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn yesterday that he had
taken a "large position" in Apple and that the company is
"extremely undervalued."
Icahn said in a telephone interview that he believes the
stock could be worth as much as $700 a share if Chief Executive
Tim Cook pushed for a larger stock buyback.
Icahn said Apple has the ability to do a $150 billion
buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent. "If Apple does this
now and earnings increase at only 10 percent, the stock - even
keeping the same multiple currently - should trade at $700 a
share," Icahn said.
Shares of Apple fell 10.4 percent in the second quarter and
are down 6.3 percent this year. The company, which once led the
smartphone market, has increasingly come under threat from
Samsung Electronics, whose Galaxy "phablets" have
become more popular.
Einhorn said in a quarterly note to investors dated July 26
that investor sentiment toward the stock was "incredibly
bearish" but that he expected the shares to recover. He also
said Apple was in a "better competitive position" than Samsung.
Shares of Apple rose to an all-time high of $705.07 on Sept.
21 but ended 2012 down more than 24 percent from that peak, as
investors worried about increasing competition and declining
profit margins.
Apple has "huge borrowing power, little relative debt and
trades at a low multiple," Icahn said.
Apple was not listed in Icahn's portfolio at the end of the
second quarterly filings, meaning he bought its shares in the
last 45 days.
Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management also boosted its stake
by about 388,000 shares to roughly 1.6 million shares during the
second quarter, while Maverick Capital increased its share stake
in Apple by 13.7 percent to 784,412 shares, according to
regulatory filings.
Viking Global Investors, meanwhile, took a new stake of
112,200 shares in the company.
Other hedge funds scaled back on the tech company.
Tiger Veda Management trimmed its stake by 15 percent to
41,365 shares, while Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management
sold its stake of 260,000 shares.
David Tepper's Appaloosa Management cut its stake in Apple
by 29 percent but still held 383,004 shares at the end of the
second quarter.
Apple shares rose almost 5 percent to close at a seven-month
high of $489.57 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after Icahn revealed
his stake. On Wednesday, the shares were up 1.8 percent, at
$498.50, at the close of trading, after rising to $504.25 in
intraday trading.