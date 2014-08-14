NEW YORK Aug 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc reported a $366 million stake in cable TV
operator Charter Communications Inc in the second
quarter, according to a regulatory filing made public on
Thursday.
Shares of Charter rose more than 2 percent in very light
volume after the closing bell following the disclosure, which
came in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that
detailed Berkshire equity investments as of June 30.
Charter declined to comment.
Shares of companies often rise after Berkshire reveals
stakes because some investors consider it a vote of confidence
by Buffett and try to copy him.
The regulatory filing did not state whether the Charter
Communications investment was made by Buffett himself, or by one
or both of his portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.
Buffett, who is chairman and chief executive, has said he
generally makes Berkshire's larger investments, while other
investments are often made by Combs or Weschler, who have
smaller sums to invest.
Berkshire, with holdings ranging from ice cream to
insurance, also increased its holding of retailer Wal-Mart
by 1.3 percent to 58.8 million shares.
U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their
stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a
window on their strategies for buying and selling stocks.
Berkshire also added to stakes in other companies, including
IBM and Suncor Energy, among others.
According to the filing, Berkshire Hathaway reduced its
stake in several companies, among them DirecTV.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; additional
reporting by Bangalore newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)