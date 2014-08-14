NEW YORK Aug 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc disclosed a new $366 million stake in
cable TV operator Charter Communications Inc and pared
its holdings in two other pay-TV companies, part of a flurry of
changes in its stock investments during the second quarter.
Shares of Charter shares rose about 2 percent after-hours
after Berkshire reported a new 2.3 million share stake,
according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing
that detailed its domestic equity investments as of June 30.
Charter is "the play of choice on cable consolidation," said
Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan.
"You've got a good story on an as-is basis and if they do
more deals they can do a lot more value," he said.
DirecTV is awaiting regulatory approval to sell
itself to AT&T for $48.5 billion.
Charter declined to comment. A message left with DirecTV was
not immediately answered.
Shares of companies often rise after Berkshire reveals new
investments because some investors consider it a vote of
confidence by Buffett and try to copy him.
Berkshire did not disclose whether the Charter investment
was made by Buffett or one of his portfolio managers, Todd Combs
and Ted Weschler.
Buffett has said he generally makes Berkshire's larger
investments such as Wells Fargo & Co and Coca-Cola Co
, while other investments, especially in sectors he is
less familiar with, are often made by Combs or Weschler, who
have smaller sums to invest.
Within the pay TV sector, Berkshire said its stake in
DirecTV fell by about 11 million shares since the end of March
to 23.5 million. It is also no longer reporting any stake in
premium TV cable network Starz.
The sales of stocks contributed to a significant increase
during the quarter in Berkshire's cash pile, which ended June at
$55.5 billion.
That gives Buffett power to make at least one big
acquisition and still retain his desired $20 billion cushion.
In Thursday's filing, Berkshire reported a new stake in Now
Inc, an energy distribution business recently spun off
from oilfield equipment provider National Oilwell Varco Inc
, whose stock Berkshire also owns.
Among the companies in which Berkshire reported higher share
stakes were General Motors Corp, IBM Corp, Suncor
Energy Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
It also reported lower holdings in many companies, including
oil company ConocoPhillips, former Washington Post owner
Graham Holdings Co, National Oilwell Varco, and former
Starz owner Liberty Media Corp.
U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their
stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a
window to their strategies for buying and selling stocks.
Berkshire ended June with more than $119 billion of
equities, about 90 percent of which are on U.S. exchanges. It
also owns more than 80 businesses ranging from ice cream to
insurance to railroads.
