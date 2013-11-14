NEW YORK Nov 14 Paulson & Co held onto its
stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter, after the prominent
hedge fund more than halved its stake in the second quarter when
bullion prices plummeted.
The New York-based firm, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned 10.2 million shares in the ETF on Sept. 30,
unchanged from its holdings on June 30, a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Thursday.
In its second-quarter filings, Paulson sharply cut its stake
to 10.2 million shares from 21.8 million shares, marking the
first time the firm cut its gold ETF stake since the fourth
quarter of 2011.
Paulson shot to fame in 2007 with a prescient bet against
subprime mortgages and repeated his success in 2009 with a bet
on gold.
Investors pay close attention to the quarterly filings by
Paulson and other notable hedge fund managers because they
provide insight into whether the so-called "smart money" has
lost faith in gold as a hedge against inflation and economic
uncertainty.