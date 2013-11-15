* Soros cuts Gold Corp holdings, adds ETF stake in gold
miners
* PIMCO trims SPDR Gold Trust for 4 straight quarters
* Some notable funds eliminate gold stake in trend reversal
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Hedge fund Paulson & Co
maintained its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter
after slashing its stake by more than half in the second quarter
when bullion prices plummeted.
However, some notable money managers and pension funds,
including PIMCO, continued to cut their gold ETF holdings,
sparking fears that the exodus in gold led by institutional
investors in the first half of the year will continue as the
economy improves.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned 10.2 million shares in the ETF worth $1.31
billion on Sept. 30, unchanged from its holdings on June 30, a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed
on Thursday.
That represents a gain of $93 million as the price of gold
rebounded in the third quarter.
"For hedge fund managers like Paulson, I think they are
long-term investors," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager of
California-based Merk Funds, which has about $450 million worth
of assets under management.
"With Janet Yellen, we know that the Federal Reserve is
likely to err on the side of inflation, so there is a good
reason to continue holding onto it," said Merk, whose firm also
owns a stake in SPDR Gold Trust.
Gold prices were little changed at $1,290 an ounce
after the filings by Paulson. On Thursday, bullion rose after
the nominee for Federal Reserve chairman, Janet Yellen, defended
the U.S. central bank's bold steps to spur growth, suggesting
the massive bond-buying stimulus will continue.
Investors pay close attention to the quarterly filings by
Paulson and other notable hedge fund managers because they
provide the best insight into whether the so-called "smart
money" has lost faith in gold as a hedge against inflation and
economic uncertainty.
Paulson, which shot to fame in 2007 with a prescient bet
against subprime mortgages, sharply cut its stake to 10.2
million shares in Q2 from 21.8 million in Q1, marking the first
time the firm cut its gold ETF stake since the fourth quarter of
2011.
SOROS SWITCHES POSITIONS, PIMCO CUTS
The price of gold gained 8 percent during the third
quarter, its largest quarterly gain in a year, thanks to a sharp
rebound rally following a record 23 percent drop in the second
quarter.
The general sentiment among gold investors, however, remains
cautious as hedge funds continue to pile into the U.S. equities
market for a better return. The S&P 500 index has been up
about 25 percent this year, while gold was down over 20 percent
and set to snap a 12-year bull run.
"Hedge funds are in the wait-and-see mode looking for more
data to emerge before making the decisions for their next move
in gold," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at New York-based
Sarhan Capital.
SPDR Gold Trust held 906 tonnes of gold at the end of the
third quarter, versus 968.3 tonnes in the second quarter. The
pace of selling appeared to slow after a more than 250-tonne
outflow in the first quarter.
Among large institutional investors, PIMCO has now cut its
stake in SPDR Gold Trust for a fourth consecutive quarter to 1.2
million shares by Q3, down sharply from 6.3 million shares in
the second quarter of 2012.
PIMCO's commodities portfolio manager said in October he was
positive on gold's outlook and has been selling gold puts, a
bullish strategy.
Meanwhile, Teacher Retirement System of Texas also trimmed
its gold ETF stake to 479,600 shares in Q3 from 499,600 shares
in Q2.
George Soros eliminated his stake in Goldcorp Inc and
exited massive put options in Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners
ETF. However, he also initiated a stake in the
larger-cap Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF and kept its
calls in Barrick Gold Corp.
Boston-based Baupost Group, one of the industry's
most-revered hedge funds run by Seth Klarman, dissolved its
stakes in several large-cap Canadian gold mining companies after
aggressively adding them in the second quarter, and he left his
21.7 million stake in NovaGold Resources Inc intact.
Hedge fund managers who were bullish on gold a year ago,
including Third Point's Daniel Loeb, Omega Advisors' Leon
Cooperman and Eton Park's Eric Mindich, have all eliminated
their stakes in gold ETFs and gold equities by the end of the
third quarter.
Institutional investors' massive stakes in SPDR Gold Trust
have tremendous influence in gold prices as redemptions of their
massive ETF mean dumping the metal in the open market.