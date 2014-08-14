(Adds details on filing, Gannett's planned split)
NEW YORK Aug 14 Activist investor Carl Icahn
reported a 6.6 percent stake in Gannett Co on Thursday,
saying his firm took the stake on the view that splitting the
media company into separate print and broadcast firms could
create value, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.
Icahn, a billionaire investor who is known for taking large
stakes in companies and pushing for management change, said in
the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the
company's shares were "undervalued."
Icahn, who reported the stake as of August 4, also said in
the filing that his firm intended to speak with Gannett's
management and board of directors about subjects such as the
company's planned split and corporate governance.
Gannett said on August 5 that it would spin off its print
operations, including USA Today, becoming the latest media
company to separate slower-growing publishing assets from TV and
digital properties.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment.
