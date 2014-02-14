By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge fund managers in the
fourth quarter focused on the consumer sector, with investment
plays ranging from high-end auction house Sotheby's to
large retailers Target Corp and Walgreen Co
General Motors also became the flavor of the quarter
with many hedge funds as the U.S. government exited its
position. This year, however, the stock price has fallen nearly
14 percent, making for a rough start for new Chief Executive
Officer Mary Barra.
But on Friday, the automaker's stock rose 75 cents, or 2.13
percent, to $35.95.
The quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, in what
are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, are always intriguing for investors trying to divine
a pattern in what savvy traders are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some peril because the disclosures are backward
looking and come out 45 days after the end of each quarter.
Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund
managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.
The filings don't disclose short positions, bets that a stock
will fall in price. And there's also little disclosure on bonds
and other securities that do not trade on exchanges.
Upon request, the SEC also permits managers to omit
sensitive stock positions from 13F filings. As a result, the
public filings don't always present a complete picture of a
manager's stock holdings.
Here are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund
managers either took new positions or exited from in the fourth
quarter.
SOTHEBY'S
Activist investor Marcato Capital Management, run by Mick
McGuire, boosted the firm's holdings of Sotheby's by 35 percent,
having bought an additional 1,200,000 shares in the auction
house to now own 4,562,991.
Eric Mindich's Eton Park Capital Management also is a huge
fan, buying an additional 265,000 shares, bringing his stake to
2.2 million shares.
FACEBOOK
Tiger Consumer Management got back into Facebook Inc after
exiting it in the third quarter. The filing shows the fund owned
1,384,507 shares of the social media powerhouse at the end of
the fourth quarter.
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors bought an
additional 13.9 million class A shares, bringing its stake to
18.3 million class A shares.
Scout Capital Management closed out of its position, selling
3 million shares. Scout Capital may be going on a junk food
diet, as it liquidated its entire position in Whole Foods
and Starbucks but added 3.9 million shares in
Yum! Brands Inc.
The fund's owners said last month that they are splitting
up and shutting down the $6.7 billion fund after 13 years.
Returns were strong at 21 percent last year.
GENERAL MOTORS
Kyle Bass's Hayman Capital announced in early December that
he established a position and that the 4,606,005 million shares
he owned made up nearly one quarter of his portfolio.
Bridger Capital trimmed its holdings in General Motors Co by
selling 155,000 shares, but the fund still owns 1,695,000
shares, which ranks the stock as the fund's fourth largest
position.
Bronson Point Management, founded by former managers at SAC
and Pequot, added to its holding of GM by buying another 400,000
shares, increasing its stake by 34 percent. And Cooperman's
Omega added a new position, buying 1.04 million shares of the
automaker.
HERBALIFE
Meanwhile, Bass of Hayman Capital liquidated his position,
selling 436,371 shares. Tiger Consumer Management sold 368,252,
cutting its stake by 47 percent.
NETFLIX INC
Blue Ridge sold all of its Netflix exposure, liquidating
349,000 shares of the American provider of on-demand Internet
streaming media, while Carl Icahn cut his stake by 2.9 million
shares, bringing his exposure to 2.7 million shares.
Chase Coleman and Feroz Dewan's Tiger Global Management
bought an additional 223,000 shares, bringing their stake to
663,000 shares.
TARGET CORP
Carlson Capital took a new position in Target, buying 1.4
million shares only weeks before the retailer made headlines
after becoming the victim of computer hackers who stole millions
of credit card records.
WALGREEN CO
Viking Global Investors opened a new stake of 11.6 million
shares. Jana Partners increased its stake in Walgreen to 7.3
million sole shares versus 1.3 million sole shares. For more on
activist investors Jana Partners, please see.
AMERICAN AIRLINES
Fresh from bankruptcy and a merger with US Airways, the
"new" American has become a new favorite with money managers and
the stock has climbed 38.71 percent this year alone.
Hutchin Hill opened a new position in the airline with
875,000 shares.
TIME WARNER CABLE
Farallon Capital Management added to its holding of Time
Warner Cable Inc in the fourth quarter by buying 1,905,500
shares. It owned 2,432,00 shares at the end of the quarter,
making it the firm's biggest position.
On Thursday, a proposed all-stock deal in which Comcast Corp
would take over Time Warner Cable for $45.2 billion was
announced.
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS
Viking Global Investors opened a new stake of 15.1 million
shares.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital opened a new position, buying
322,000 shares to make it his fund's third biggest positions,
while Omega Advisors added 209,630 shares.
Adage sold 607,400 shares of the scientific instrument
maker, cutting its stake by 43 percent to own 800,505 shares at
the end of the quarter. And Loeb's Third Point also dissolved
its share stake in Thermo Fisher.
BLACKBERRY LTD
Third Point took a stake in BlackBerry, the Canadian
telecommunication and wireless equipment company best known as
the developer of the BlackBerry brand of smartphones and
tablets, of 10 million shares.