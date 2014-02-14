By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC built a major
stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter,
according to a regulatory filing on Friday, making it another
shareholder activist to invest in the networking-gear company
and urge cost cutting.
The bet on Juniper Networks, which by late afternoon was at
$27.38, down 0.35 percent, has translated into hefty profits if
Jana still holds the stake: Juniper stock has jumped 21 percent
so far this year.
Jana's 13.4 million-share stake in Juniper means the
activist investor owns about 2.65 percent of the company.
The hedge fund has been talking to Juniper management to try
to unlock "shareholder value" and has cited management
compensation as an area of reform, according a letter to
investors reported on by Reuters.
"We are continuing a constructive dialogue with our
shareholders and we look forward to presenting our integrated
operating plan soon," Juniper spokeswoman Cindy Ta said in an
email to Reuters on Friday.
Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, which also owns a
significant stake in Juniper, has urged the company to buy back
shares, start paying a dividend and consider slimming down.
In contrast to the Juniper purchase, Jana cut its stake in
Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc.
Agrium last year fended off a bid by Jana to break up the
company, including a bitter proxy battle.
"I think the proxy contest spoke for itself," Agrium
spokesman Richard Downey said on Friday.
Agrium shares were nearly unchanged, trading up 0.08 percent
in New York at $88.29 in the afternoon.
Jana Partners also exited from J.C. Penney Co Inc.
The troubled retailer has struggled as a now-abandoned attempt
to go upmarket by ditching coupons and opening in-store
boutiques failed to catch on.
Jana Partners and J.C. Penney both declined to comment on
the regulatory filing.
The 13F filings provide a window onto the strategies of some
of the world's biggest investors.
The view, however, is limited. The disclosures are not just
backward looking toward the previous quarter; they also don't
disclose short positions.
There's also little to illuminate positions on bonds and
other securities that do not trade on exchanges.
In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission also
sometimes allows managers not to disclose sensitive positions.