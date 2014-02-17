(Corrects Feb 14 story to show Soros sold some but not all J.C.
Penney shares)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK Feb 14 Soros Fund Management, one of
the hedge fund industry's most closely watched investors,
trimmed its stakes in J.C. Penney and Herbalife
late last year, marking a notable shift in course only months
after buying into the companies.
The New York-based firm, which ranked as J.C. Penney's
second biggest investor, sold 6.15 million shares during the
last three months of 2013, according to a regulatory filing on
Friday. At the end of the quarter, the firm owned 13.8 million
shares, down 30 percent from what it held at the end of the
third quarter. It also cut its stake in Herbalife, where it was
the fifth biggest investor.
J.C. Penney and Herbalife spent most of last year in the
spotlight, with the retailer's stock price losing half its value
as an ambitious overhaul fizzled and the nutrition and weight
loss company surging 139 percent in the wake of a dramatic
faceoff between some of the world's biggest investors.
At both companies, Soros' involvement, fueled by the firm's
history of making a lot of money on savvy bets, boosted the
share price and raised their credibility quotients, possibly
even drawing in other hedge fund investors.
In the 40 years since 83-year old George Soros founded the
firm, it has earned its investors $40 billion, including $5.5
billion last year, according to industry data. Even though the
firm now invests only Soros' personal fortune, its investment
decisions are still followed closely.
So when Soros bought 17.4 million J.C. Penney shares in
April, not long after Ron Johnson was ousted as chief executive
officer, investors cheered and pushed the share price up.
But as the company's once-ambitious turnaround plans lost
steam and a former CEO returned to the helm, its biggest
investor, William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management,
abruptly exited in August. The share price kept tumbling and has
lost 68 percent in the last 12 months.
While Soros was a steady J.C. Penney supporter through the
end of the third quarter, the firm evidently changed its mind in
the last months of 2013.
It had company in the form of other prominent managers who
also made changes. Richard Perry, whose Perry Corp owned 10
million shares, sold out, and Kyle Bass's Hayman Capital
liquidated its 5.6 million shares. David Tepper's Appaloosa
Management also sold all of its 737,800 shares.
Fund managers who oversee more than $100 million are
required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
report their U.S. stock holdings 45 days after the end of the
quarter. And while the information is often backward looking, it
can shed light on certain trends.
J.C. Penney still has prominent supporters, however, with
filings showing that Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital kept its
stake steady at 12.3 million shares and Highfields Capital still
owned 3.2 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter.
Soros' involvement was similarly critical at Herbalife,
where the media quickly identified Soros and Carl Icahn,
Herbalife's biggest backer with $16.9 million shares, as the
industry's elder statesmen facing off against a younger rival,
Ackman. The 47-year-old's Pershing Square Capital Management has
a $1.16 billion short bet against Herbalife and is accusing the
company of running an illegal pyramid scheme. The company denies
that accusation.
Icahn kept his Herbalife holding steady, but Soros has now
trimmed its stake by 36 percent to 3.2 million shares from 5
million shares.
The family foundation of Soros' former lieutenant, Stanley
Druckenmiller, no longer listed Herbalife on its filing, after
having had held 79,032 shares at the end of the third quarter.
Hayman's Bass, another closely followed manager, liquidated
his firm's stake by selling 436,371 shares.
Other firms have take some money off the table. Tiger
Consumer Management cut its position by 48 percent to 400,000
shares, while Adage Capital Partners cut its stake by 40 percent
to 441,276 shares.
Since January, a U.S. lawmaker's calls for regulators to
probe Herbalife's business practices has helped push its share
price down 15 percent.
