RBS to cut 334 jobs, offshore more jobs to India - Unite union
LONDON, May 9 British lender Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 334 jobs and offshore more jobs to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday.
BOSTON, July 6 Hedge fund Fortress Investment Group LLC is reshuffling the senior ranks of its macro fund with Michael Novogratz becoming the sole chief investment officer and co-CIO Jeff Feig leaving the company, three sources with knowledge of the changes said.
This marks the second time in roughly six months that the $70 billion fund company is making changes at its macro fund, which started the year off with heavy losses after being wrong-footed on its Swiss franc trade. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, May 9 British lender Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 334 jobs and offshore more jobs to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday.
* Qtrly net income attributable to common shareholders $0.17 per diluted common share