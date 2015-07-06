BOSTON, July 6 Hedge fund Fortress Investment Group LLC is reshuffling the senior ranks of its macro fund with Michael Novogratz becoming the sole chief investment officer and co-CIO Jeff Feig leaving the company, three sources with knowledge of the changes said.

This marks the second time in roughly six months that the $70 billion fund company is making changes at its macro fund, which started the year off with heavy losses after being wrong-footed on its Swiss franc trade. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)