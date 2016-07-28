NEW YORK, July 28 Fortress Investment Group said it plans to shut its Fortress Centaurus Global funds, according to a press release on Thursday discussing the company's second quarter financial results.

The Centaurus funds, which managed $182 million in assets as of June 30, uses a so-called event driven strategy, betting on corporate changes such as mergers and restructurings. The funds are led by chief investment officer Randy Freeman.

A spokesman for New York-based Fortress, which manages $70.2 billion overall, declined to comment beyond the press release.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chris Reese)