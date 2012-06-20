* Investors voice anger at idle, expensive hedge funds
* Barclays pension fund CIO says cannot ignore low prices
* Hedge funds bets derailed by sudden policy change
By Tommy Wilkes and Laurence Fletcher
MONACO, June 20 Euro zone turmoil has turned
Europe's hedge fund managers into shadows of their former
selves: haunted by ghosts of failed bets and as deeply divided
on the fate of the indebted union as the leaders responsible for
keeping it afloat.
The community of financiers, the so-called 'masters of the
universe' considered able to make fortunes in all economic
conditions, are no longer dictating markets but are nervously
eyeing trades which could win or lose on a politician's whim.
"It's difficult to make a call on Europe. There are
certainly some cheap valuations there but there is a lot of
political risk which is very difficult, if not impossible, to
forecast," said Ian Prideaux, chief investment officer at
Grosvenor Estates, hinting at the paralysis of many hedge funds.
Once seen as decisive and quick-witted, the industry is
starved of conviction, leaving investors to wonder what their
high fees are paying for.
Executives gathering in Monaco this week for an annual
get-together of the hedge fund industry, have talked much about
where to invest their cash but a sense of uncharacteristic fear
is palpable.
Reflecting the uncertainty, delegates asked to predict the
outlook for German Bunds - the instrument of choice for
investors seeking a safe haven in the crisis - could not reach
consensus on whether Germany was ripe for a short-selling raid.
Its annual borrowing costs are hovering around zero but half
the audience said these would jump to between 1.5-2.5 percent as
Europe's paymaster reluctantly shares more of its balance sheet
with its indebted euro zone member states.
The other half said Germany was safe from the fickle
investor sentiment that reversed Monday's brief rally sparked by
a pro-bailout result in Greece's election.
It's not clear how long investors will give hedge funds to
make up their minds and rediscover their Midas touch.
Jonathan Hook, chief investment officer at Ohio State
University, told Reuters he has reduced exposure to long-short
equity funds to around 16 percent of the portfolio and increased
his position in long-only to 20 percent. Both were equally
weighted before.
Frustrated with tumbling equities and slumping bond yields,
pension funds like Ohio's have poured millions of pounds into
hedge fund managers in recent years and are desperate to see
them pounce on bargains in crisis-hit Europe, which they reckon
now offer some of the best returns around.
The chief investment officer of the 22.5 billion pound
($35.41 billion) pension fund of UK bank Barclays, for
example, said after years of expanding his exposure to emerging
markets, the "extreme pricing" of some European assets was
tempting him back.
"The prices of securities in Europe are getting to levels
that cannot be ignored," Tony Broccardo told Reuters.
The pension fund, which has around 30 percent of its funds
in alternative assets including hedge funds, currently has a
very low exposure to continental Europe.
Several managers said they like the look of European stocks,
especially those which are European-headquartered but earn much
of their revenue elsewhere, such as Spanish bank Santander
and telecoms giant Telefonica.
These companies often have strong balance sheets but their
stock is dragged down by their association with home markets
struggling with recession.
"Europe is going to be a bargain, sooner or later. It's
probably going lower but it's a bargain now on a
three-to-five-year view," Lee Robinson, the former head of
Trafalgar Asset Manager and founder of Altana Wealth, said.
"The question is, will their businesses be around in
three-to-five years' time? With retailers it's not obvious. But
telcos, oils and pharmas look good value," he said.
Robinson, one the industry's best-known managers, said that
if the companies' mid-cycle earnings rise from six times to 12
times - around the long-term average - investors could double
their money. Investment grade corporate credits could also get a
boost from investors shifting out of government bonds.
BETS DISTORTED
But hedge funds remain cautious about the timing of any
trades, with bets too often distorted by policymakers acting to
fix the euro zone crisis and sending markets into a tailspin.
Mark Poole, co-founder of BlueBay Asset Management, which
runs more than $40 billion, said a shift into European corporate
credit has been stifled by euro currency risk, discouraging
global investors even if they like the fundamentals.
"If you are a non-euro-based investor why would you take
that risk?" he said.
Big U.S. investors said they would consider trimming
long-short equity investments, unimpressed by their returns and
high fees.
"People need to find ways to make money in these markets.
There are a lot of wonderful ways to make money now but you
actually have to do work. The easy ways are gone ... There will
be a natural culling (of managers)," Jane Buchan, CEO at $8.5
billion fund of funds house PAAMCO, said.