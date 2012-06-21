MONACO, June 21 Tucked into corners of Monaco's
plush Meridien hotel and on lonely tables in sun-kissed bars
overlooking the Mediterranean, anxious hedge fund managers
contemplate the next six months that could make or break their
careers.
Behind the glitz of the annual hedge fund shindig, the 500
or so financiers who made the trip privately confess their
struggle to find winning strategies given unpredictable markets,
fretting clients will lose faith and snatch back their money.
Successful money-making ideas are in short supply and as
many as a fifth of last year's delegates opted to stay at home,
eschewing visits to the world-famous Monte Carlo casino for more
hours in front of a computer screen, hunting for the trade that
brings them back into the black.
"It is not the time when you can just say to someone, 'come
to Monaco for four days', when there are so many issues to deal
with back home," said Roberto Giuffrida, head of global business
development at Permal, one of the world's largest fund of hedge
funds.
One delegate at the Global Alternatives Investment
Management meeting said it was the smallest attendance she had
seen in 10 years at the conference, Europe's main venue for
executives to tout their expertise, press the flesh and make
contacts.
But as pressure mounts, presenting an image of control and
confidence has never been more important for an industry whose
raison d'etre is a supposed ability to deliver strong returns
regardless of broader market conditions.
Many managers refused to give up the trappings of
yesteryear's success, enjoying Louis Constant champagne at 140
euros ($180) a pop and hosting lavish client dinners - as many
as three per night, one delegate confided.
Attendees sported designer handbags from the likes of Karl
Lagerfeld and Celine and many forked out 260 euros a night to
stay at the luxury Fairmont hotel, on the famous hairpin bend in
the Monte Carlo Grand Prix course.
But this year's conference had a different tone from usual,
with British historian Niall Ferguson making bold predictions
including another major war, potentially in the Middle East.
GLG's Jamil Baz reckoned the current financial crisis had
"not even started".
RELATIVELY MODEST
"Off-duty" delegates were more careful with their own money,
opting for the relatively modest McCarthy's Irish pub to watch
games in the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, although some could
not resist a visit to old haunt the Sass bar, a favourite among
jet-setters and where U2 frontman Bono once held his birthday
party.
After the second year of losses in four for the sector as a
whole, managers are earnestly comparing how bad their situation
is against their peers, sometimes straying into gallows humour
at just how hard it was to survive current markets.
Far fewer fund administrators bothered to pitch their
services to executives in the main hall this year, while bank
delegations, who splashed the cash in previous years, cut back
or stayed away.
One U.S.-based manager, who arrived midway through the
conference to take the pulse of the European hedge fund
community, was quickly struck by the mood.
"It is so gloomy," he said, asking not to be named.
With the exception of some big-name funds such as Winton and
Brevan Howard, managers almost across the board admitted they
were fearful of the future.
"Raising assets is very difficult," said one manager,
speaking on condition of anonymity. "Everyone is tired, everyone
is scared."
"NOT THE TIME TO PARTY"
Investor resentment about hedge fund losses - on average 5.3
percent last year - against gains in the S&P 500 Index
cast a pall over the event.
Managers were forgiven mistakes in 2008 when the Lehman
Brothers' bankruptcy poleaxed global markets, but more recent
failures have proved tougher to swallow.
"Hedge funds did let us down, particularly in August and
September when equity markets were falling and hedge funds took
a tumble," Ian Prideaux, chief investment officer at Grosvenor
Estate, which runs money for the Duke of Westminster's family,
said.
"It is an experience they have to learn from. Hedge funds
have got a bit to do to restore their reputation."
Executives, wary that fresh redemptions could cripple
smaller managers, are already realising they have to raise their
game. Some at the conference took part in a session where the
content and delivery of their sales pitches were marked out of
10 by a panel of experts.
"As an industry ... we have to perform this year," said
Anne-Sophie D'Andlau, co-founder of Paris-based hedge fund firm
CIAM. "So far, so good - we are in positive territory ... It is
not the time to party, it is the time to show we can deliver."
Hedge funds have gained 2.54 percent on average in the first
five months of this year, according to Hedge Fund Research.
But stubborn worries over the stability of Italy and Spain
are chipping away strong gains in January and February and hedge
funds are finding it far tougher to prove their worth.
Unlike some previous crises, when some hedge funds earned a
reputation for calling the bottom of the market, most are
steering clear of trying to second-guess how policy makers will
try to fix the euro-zone crisis.
Managers with conviction are hard to find and even those who
believe their bets will eventually pay off have little idea how
long they can ride out the storm.
Gavyn Davies, the ex-Goldman Sachs economist and co-founder
of Fulcrum Asset Management, told an audience: "The worry I have
is we won't be in the market in the quarter (where we would have
got) ... 25 percent from our strategic positions."