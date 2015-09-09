(Adds details on other funds' returns paragraphs 4-8)
BOSTON, Sept 9 Hedge fund billionaire Larry
Robbins's Glenview Capital lost 5.5 percent in August, leaving
the fund down 2.8 percent for the year to date, an investor in
the fund said on Wednesday.
Robbins has been making big bets on healthcare companies,
including insurer Humana Inc and healthcare services
company Tenet Healthcare Corp, and is the latest in a
string of high-profile managers stung by last month's market
turmoil.
A spokesman for Glenview declined to comment.
Robbins also made new bets during the second quarter which
likely weighed on performance last month. He added Cheniere
Energy to the portfolio but the stock has kept falling in July
and August and is now off 22 percent for the year to date.
Glenview, which oversees roughly $11 billion in assets,
joins other prominent fund managers including Leon Cooperman and
Steven Einhorn's Omega Advisors and David Einhorn's Greenlight
Capital to post losses for the month and year.
Other fund managers, including David Tepper's Appaloosa
Management and activist Scott Ferguson's Sachem Head Capital
were off in August but are still in the black for the year,
investors in their funds said.
Tepper dipped 1.83 percent in August, leaving the fund up
11.5 percent for the year while Ferguson, a former partner at
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital, lost 2.4 percent, leaving
it up 11.8 percent, the sources said.
The average hedge fund lost nearly 2 percent last month and
is now flat on the year, data from Hedge Fund Research show.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Andrew Hay)