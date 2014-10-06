BOSTON Oct 6 Sahm Adrangi, who runs small hedge
fund Kerrisdale Capital, told Wall Street on Monday he believes
satellite communications company Globalstar Inc's
business is worthless, sending its stock tumbling roughly 25
percent.
Renting out the same mid-town Manhattan auditorium where
prominent activist investor William Ackman has unveiled some of
his biggest bets, Adrangi spent hours making the case against
Covington, Louisiana-based Globalstar.
"Globalstar's equity is worthless. It is not worth $4
billion, or $3 billion, or $1 billion. It is worth nothing,"
Adrangi wrote in his 67 page presentation.
As speculation picked up last week that Globalstar was the
target of Adrangi's latest research, the company's stock - a
winner for much of the year - lost ground.
The stock closed at $3.01 on Friday. On Monday, the decline
accelerated, with the stock ending at $2.26 a share.
The stock is widely owned by hedge funds, including York
Capital Management, Litespeed Management, D.E. Shaw & Co, Soros
Fund Management and Millennium Management, according to
regulatory filings.
Monday's drop made an already difficult month worse for many
hedge funds. Last week, funds, including Perry Capital, lost big
when a federal judge upheld the U.S. government's right to seize
the profits of mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac.
Adrangi said Globalstar has generated hype in the market
with a plan to "exploit its spectrum licenses terrestrially,"
but added that the company's "TLPS (Terrestrial Low Power
Service) concept is nothing more than the addition of one new
Wi-Fi channel in the legacy 2.4GHz band - a licensed, for-profit
channel that only authorized devices could use."
Globalstar, which emerged from bankruptcy 10 years ago and
rose 58 percent over the last 52 weeks, did not immediately have
a response to the comments.
While Kerrisdale is a relatively small hedge fund with only
about $300 million in assets under management, Adrangi's
following on social media and on Wall Street is relatively
large.
"I think we proved today that the company is worthless," he
said in a telephone interview after the market close.
Calling it his "best idea ever," Adrangi said he modeled
much of Monday's presentation on Ackman's play book when he made
a $1 billion bet against Herbalife in December 2012.
Adrangi, however, declined to say how big his short position
against Globalstar was.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Andre Grenon)