LONDON Nov 20 Client requests to take out money
from hedge funds rose to an 11-month high in November, data
released on Thursday showed.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a
snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw cash
expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, rose
to 5.05 percent in November from 3.12 percent in October and the
highest since December last year.
"In line with seasonal expectations, forward redemption
requests increased in November due to year-end investor
rebalancing," said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of
SS&C Technologies.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C
Technologies Holdings Inc and is based on data provided by its
fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets
invested in the hedge fund sector.
