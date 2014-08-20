LONDON Aug 20 Investor requests to pull out money from hedge funds rose in August, according to data released on Wednesday, an increase typically seen at this time of year.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw cash expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, rose to 4.19 percent in August from 3.15 percent in July.

"Redemption notifications increased by about 1 percent for the month, but remain moderate and in line with activity this time last year," said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer, SS&C Technologies.

Exit requests have risen during August from the previous month every year since 2009, the data showed.

The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and is based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector, or about $300 billion. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by David Clarke)