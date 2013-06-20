LONDON, June 20 Requests to pull money out of
hedge funds rose in June as investors used the mid-year point to
review their portfolios and release cash to spend elsewhere.
Hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp's forward redemption
indicator, a monthly snapshot of clients giving notice to
withdraw their cash which shows the percentage of assets under
administration, stood at 3.88 percent in June, a moderate rise
from May's measurement of 3.77 percent.
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer at SS&C
Technologies described the June increase as "typical semi-annual
redemption activity", such as investors freeing up cash to spend
on summer holidays.
Hedge funds have profited from a sharp rally in financial
markets since last summer, but some investors are disappointed
that many hedge funds have failed to match equity markets.
So far this year, hedge funds have returned 3.95 percent
according to Hedge Fund Research, compared with a gain of almost
13 percent from the S&P 500.
Stone said speculation that central banks, particularly the
United States Federal Reserve, would scale down their asset
purchasing programmes, could impact hedge funds because
investors were hanging on to their cash until a decision was
made.
"The world is awfully full of cash right now and there's
almost no return on cash so I think that's indicative that
people are on the sidelines waiting for more clarity (on exactly
when asset purchases will be tapered)."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said overnight the U.S. economy
was growing fast enough for the central bank to begin slowing
the pace of its $85 billion monthly asset purchases later this
year, with the goal of ending it in mid-2014.
Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry is
covered by SS&C GlobeOp's data.
