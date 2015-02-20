LONDON Feb 20 Investor requests to withdraw
money from hedge funds rose this month compared with February
2014, data from SS&C portfolios showed on Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of
withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under
administration, rose to 3.64 percent from 3.38 percent last
February and 2.49 percent last month.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C
Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund
clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested
in the hedge fund sector.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Holmes)