LONDON May 20 Investor requests to take out
cash from hedge funds rose in May to their highest this year,
data from fund administrator SS&C Technologies showed
on Wednesday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of
withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under
administration, rose to 4.68 percent in May from 3.36 percent in
April.
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer at SS&C
Technologies, said in a statement that the rise was "reflecting
mainly seasonality, as the increase year over year is only 36
basis points from ... May 2014."
The index is compiled by SS&C based on data provided by its
fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of assets invested
in the hedge fund sector.
Despite the monthly rise, however, forward redemptions
remain well below a high of 19.27 percent hit in November 2008,
SS&C said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)