BOSTON Dec 4 Most hedge fund investors polled
by Goldman Sachs plan to pull some cash from their current
managers in the coming months, with the majority citing poor
performance as the reason, according to results of a survey seen
by Reuters.
The vast majority of that cash, which could amount to more
than $100 billion, would likely go to another hedge fund manager
who is delivering stronger returns, according to the survey of
U.S. investors on their redemption plans.
Withdrawing money from hedge funds has long been a touchy
topic in the secretive $3 trillion industry, with managers
worrying that any whiff of client exits could trigger a run on
their funds. Funds have varying deadlines for investors to
submit redemption requests.
About 52 percent of the 163 investors polled by Goldman's
Prime Brokerage unit said they plan to pull between 1 percent
and 6 percent of their money from hedge funds, while 20 percent
of the respondents said they would pull between 7 percent and 10
percent and another 2 percent said they planned to take out a
quarter of their money. Twenty-one percent said they would leave
their money in place.
About 66 percent of respondents said the biggest reason for
withdrawing money was poor performance, with 82 percent of the
investors saying they would reinvest the withdrawn money with
another fund. Money that does not go back into hedge funds will
go to cash or fixed income vehicles, the investors said.
A number of big-name funds have disappointed investors this
year with sluggish performance due to tumbling tech stocks
earlier in the year, failed mergers and falling oil prices.
Through the end of October, the average hedge fund had
gained only 3 percent, according to Hedge Fund Research, lagging
far behind the S&P 500 Index's approximate 11 percent gain.
HFR's data for November is not yet available.
Some hedge funds have already told clients how they did last
month, when many stocks rebounded. Eric Mindich's Eton Park, for
example, gained 4.3 percent for the month, leaving the fund up
5.3 percent for the year, an investor said.
Daniel Loeb's flagship fund gained 2.9 percent last month,
putting it up 9.1 percent for the year, another investor said.
