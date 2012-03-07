* Funds eye blocking stake in small May bond
* Bingham McCutchen says advising holders of Swiss-law bond
* Strategy may be trickier than other recent cases
By Sarah White and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, March 7 Some hedge funds are
refusing to join Greece's bond swap, threatening legal action if
the government does not come up with a better offer and
complicating efforts to restructure the country's debt.
Greece's private creditors have until Thursday night to
decide whether to take part in a bond swap, aimed at avoiding a
disorderly default that would drag other countries further into
the euro zone crisis. But several hedge funds are expected to
hold out, having bought up small amounts of foreign-governed
Greek bonds, estimated to be about 10 percent of the 200 billion
euros being restructured.
Hedge funds alone are unlikely to derail the swap but if
their strategy works and they agree a better deal it would
infuriate other creditors and use up Greek resources. If not, it
could drag the Greek government into a lengthy and expensive
legal battle just as it needs to focus on bringing back economic
growth.
"I'm aware of several investors actively considering all of
their options, including litigation," said Steven Friel of Brown
Rudnick, among the law firms talking to investors about their
legal strategies in Greece.
The hedge funds favour the bonds governed by more
investor-friendly foreign jurisdictions which limit a country's
ability to impose losses. The Greek legal system is seen as
likely to be more sympathetic to the government.
Bingham McCutchen, another law firm, said on Monday it was
advising holders of a Greek 650 million Swiss franc ($707.33
million) bond. Bondholders holding a "material portion" of the
bonds had grouped together and were exploring ways to "address
(their) concerns and to protect the rights of holders", Bingham
said.
INTERNATIONAL COURTS
Hedge funds may now hold a quarter of the Swiss franc bonds
and of another small 450 million euro bond falling due in May,
which is enough to block the government imposing a loss, several
bankers and lawyers say.
"It is quite clear that those who hold that bond are not
well disposed to participate," said a source close to the Greek
debt negotiations.
They are hoping the government may then prefer to reach a
settlement before May than default on the payment altogether
despite Greek officials saying no better offer will be
forthcoming. If there is no settlement they may pursue legal
avenues that were successfully used against other countries in
default such as Argentina.
Friel at Brown Rudnick said the documents accompanying
Greece's bond swap offer left room for "bilateral negotiations"
between Greece and holdout creditors, meaning the country has
given itself leeway to negotiate despite its tough stance now.
Under these treaties, investors can fight losses being
imposed on them in international courts, like they did in the
case of Argentina.
IMPRACTICAL
However, the Greek case might be more complicated than
Argentina, putting some investors off.
One hedge fund that had earlier told Reuters it was
considering legal options said it had now decided to agree to
the swap, even though that would mean a small loss.
Greece has bilateral investment treaties with 39 countries
but many of these are impractical, said Michael Nolan, a
litigation partner at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy in
Washington.
It has treaties with countries such as Syria and Vietnam,
with the only relevant country being Germany - where the treaty
is so ancient it does not have the necessary arbitration
provisions, he said.
Law suits over sovereign debt can also take years. Argentina
still has not settled with some creditors who held out during
its debt default a decade ago.
Greece's economic recovery may also not be as certain as in
Argentina's case as it cannot devalue and does not have such a
strong export market to boost its coffers.
"Argentina historically has had a boom and bust economy. If
you brought an international legal claim, it may be in
part because you thought that, by the time the case was over,
Argentina could have the money to pay an award against it," said
Michael Nolan, a litigation partner at Milbank Tweed Hadley &
McCloy in Washington.
"With Greece's economic situation, one has to wonder if the
game is worth the candle."