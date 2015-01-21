BOSTON Jan 21 Greenlight Capital told investors that it made new bets on Time Warner, Keysight Technologies and Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter of 2014.

The fund, run by David Einhorn, also said that it exited a long-time position in Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, which was purchased by JAB Holdings in November. It also exited Cigna Corp..

Greenlight, which ended 2014 with an 8 percent return, said its bet on Apple and a short bet against U.S. Steel , crude oil futures and an unnamed industrial company also helped, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

