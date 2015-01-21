(Adds details on investment decisions)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON Jan 21 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital told clients that it made new bets on Time Warner, Keysight Technologies and Citizens Financial Group late last year and that bets against crude oil futures helped performance.

The $10 billion fund also said that it exited a long-time position in Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, which was purchased by JAB Holdings in November and closed out a position in Cigna Corp., according to the letter seen by Reuters.

Greenlight, one of the hedge fund industry's most closely watched funds because of its history of strong returns, ended 2014 with an 8 percent return, which it called "fair." The average hedge fund gained roughly 3 percent. Over its nearly two decades long run Greenlight has returned an average 19 percent every year.

In the letter, the team noted that it successfully sidestepped potential disasters by listening closely to hedge fund manager Zachary Schreiber's forecast in May that oil prices would tumble. "In mid-June we sold enough WTI oil futures to offset the subsequent declines in our positions in Anadarko, BP, McDermott, and National Oilwell Varco, all of which we effectively exited at their higher June prices," the letter said.

Greenlight also said its bet on Apple and a short bet against U.S. Steel and an unnamed industrial company also helped performance.

It likes Time Warner and thought management could "more aggressively monetize HBO and to reduce costs across the entire company." It purchased the stock at $72.72 and it now trades at $80.20. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)