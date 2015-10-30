BOSTON, Oct 30 - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who has
been nursing some of the year's biggest losses, posted tiny
gains in October when the U.S. stock market had a strong
showing, a person familiar with his fund's returns said on
Friday.
Einhorn's $11 billion Greenlight Capital inched up 0.7
percent in October, leaving the fund down 16.3 percent so far
this year, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because the fund is private. The loss put Einhorn on course to
post his first down year since 2008.
Einhorn is usually among the first hedge fund managers to
tally his monthly results. In October, the stock market
rebounded, with the Standard & Poor's index gaining 8.3 percent
but many hedge funds are expected to show losses for the month
and full year.
