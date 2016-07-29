China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
BOSTON, July 29 Billionaire investor David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital added strong gains in July which helped increased the fund's gains for the year since Jan. 1 to 5.7 percent after the stock market climbed, a person familiar with the firm's returns said.
Greenlight Capital climbed 4.8 percent in the month of July. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.