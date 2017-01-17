(Adds comments, investment holdings)
BOSTON Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund
Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on
Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already
the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc
but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and
other industrial cyclicals will fall.
In a letter to Greenlight clients dated Monday and seen by
Reuters, the firm said it feels it is well positioned for 2017.
"The post-Great Recession easy money policies have been good for
Wall Street but bad for Main Street," the letter said. "It's
possible that the TP (Trump Presidency) reverses these policies,
which would be good for Main Street but rough on Wall Street."
Einhorn argued that Trump seems to be most focused on
employment, proposing tax cuts, infrastructure investments plus
anti-immigration policies and trade protectionism. More jobs and
higher income for savers, the letter said could push up the
consumer durables and "there is no better consumer durable than
an automobile."
Automaker General Motors is already the hedge fund's biggest
name in the portfolio with 17 million shares owned at the end of
September. Greenlight did not say by how much it raised its
stake but will disclose that next month when it releases its
holdings for the end of December.
The fund also likes Apple, a company it has long owned, as
well as what it called tax-paying U.S. value stocks like
Dillard's and DSW.
On the other hand, Trump's promises to build roads and
bridges, which had sent many infrastructure-related companies
surging after the election, signal a sign to sell because they
moved much higher. Greenlight said it is betting against
Caterpillar and other industrial cyclicals, which it did not
name. "Even in a U.S. infrastructure boom, CAT is overpriced,"
the letter said.
Similarly, Einhorn is still short oil frackers.
But he is sticking by his bet on gold, arguing that Trump
could create many economic and geopolitical uncertainties where
gold could be a helpful hedge. The letter also joked that gold
might see its value rise in light of what might be required to
"redecorate the White House to Mr. Trump's tastes."
Greenlight said it made a mid-sized investment in a European
financial company that he declined to name and unveiled the name
of an earlier investment in a European life sciences firm: Bayer
.
