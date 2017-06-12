(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 12 Mitch Golden scrutinizes hedge
fund managers and their investment ideas in a variety of
settings from the back of a motor scooter in Ho Chi Minh City to
a park bench in New York's Central Park. The lieutenant of
billionaire investor David Einhorn says it gives him the sort of
perspective he can't get from sitting in an office.
"This is a really hard job to do by just looking at the
stuff that comes across your desk. You have to go out and find
it," the 45-year old portfolio manager told Reuters.
His approach is paying off. Golden, who runs an $800 million
portfolio for Einhorn's $8.3 billion hedge fund firm Greenlight
Capital, is producing some of the best numbers in the fund of
funds industry and also, in the past two years, beating his
boss. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/2s8LJrm)
Greenlight Masters beat or matched the benchmark in 12 out
of the last 15 years of its existence and its average annualized
return of 7.7 percent through the end of 2016 handily exceeded
Hedge Fund Research's HFRI Fund of Funds Composite Index's 3.3
percent return over the same period.
It is rare for a company to run a so-called fund of funds
alongside a hedge fund. By doing so, the Greenlight Masters
portfolio offers clients valuable access to star investors such
as Einhorn plus those still unknown on Wall Street, says Steve
Algert, managing director and assistant treasurer at The J. Paul
Getty Trust, one of Golden's clients.
Golden is known for the time he takes – sometimes years -
and the lengths he will go to in researching potential managers.
If he believes in their ideas he will wait for them to pay off -
a rarity in an industry where skittish investors often pull out
at the first sign of trouble.
He can afford to do that because a significant amount of the
capital in the portfolio comes from Einhorn and his partners at
Greenlight Capital.
"Mitch hustles hard to know who's out there and to develop
relationships with people even if Greenlight Masters isn't ready
to invest immediately," said Firefly Value Partners partner
Ariel Warszawski, whose fund has been in the Greenlight Masters'
portfolio for a decade.
To beat the market, a manager has to be contrarian, Golden
says, but he is wary of big egos and is looking for a dose of
humility in candidates.
"We look for people who have confidence in their work and
can pick a fight with the markets," Golden said. "It is a very
subtle balance."
Brian Shapiro, whose firm Simplify LLC performs due
diligence on hedge funds for wealthy clients, values Golden for
his cool-headed analysis. "For him, if it is not in the numbers,
it is not real."
The native New Yorker likes to go beyond the usual
interactions between managers and would-be investors in
conference rooms which he describes as a "Kabuki dance" in
reference to a Japanese dance-drama that involves stylized
expressions and melodramatic plots.
Sometimes that means accompanying fund managers on company
visits to gauge how they interact with management.
Earlier this year, he zipped around Vietnam's biggest city
on the back of a scooter to visit a company that one of his
managers was considering investing in. He declined to name the
company.
PLAYGROUND CHATS
On Saturday mornings, Golden says he will sometimes sit in a
playground in Central Park talking stocks with one of his
portfolio managers as their children careen down the slides.
Unlike many other funds of funds, Greenlight Masters does
not automatically sell if a portfolio fund falls by a certain
amount or steadily declines over a longer period.
In 2015, for example, Golden stuck with energy-focused funds
despite plunging oil prices and Greenlight Masters lost 8.4
percent that year. Those funds roared back in 2016, helping it
gain 13.4 percent and beat the 9.4 percent returned by Einhorn’s
Greenlight Capital and a flat performance by the average fund of
funds.
He has 18 funds in the portfolio now, having exited three
and added two last year. Thomas Hill's $110 million PlusTick
Partners and Nathaniel August's $750 million Mangrove Partners,
which invest in distressed energy assets, were Golden's top
performers in 2016 with gains of more than 50 percent each.
Golden acknowledges that the downside to the prolonged
scrutiny is that sometimes promising fund managers will not wait
and seek capital elsewhere or Greenlight Masters misses out on
candidates' early dramatic gains.
"That can be very costly," he said, declining to name the
opportunities he had missed.
Greenlight Masters is Einhorn's brainchild, created in 2002,
to uncover the next generations of stars and to give his
partners a chance to diversify their holdings.
Golden joined it in 2012 as a co-portfolio manager after
earlier stints as an analyst at two hedge funds and the manager
of his own firm, and has run Greenlight Masters on his own since
2013.
After many months spent analyzing investments on his own,
Golden brings promising candidates to a "D-meet" with Einhorn at
Greenlight's midtown Manhattan offices.
"It is nice that I get to have someone like David Einhorn
and other members of the investment team pick apart their
ideas," he said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Carmel Crimmins
)