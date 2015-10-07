BOSTON Oct 7 Billionaire investor Kenneth
Griffin, who oversees $26 billion at hedge fund Citadel LLC, has
reached a divorce settlement with his former hedge fund manager
wife, Anne Dias Griffin, a source familiar with the case said on
Wednesday.
The high-profile divorce case went to court on Monday in
Chicago, but the judge delayed proceedings to allow the two
sides try to settle their differences. Details of the settlement
were not disclosed and representatives for the pair were not
immediately available.
Griffin, 46, and Anne Dias Griffin, 44, were married at a
lavish ceremony at Versailles in France in 2003, and now have
three children together. Griffin filed for divorce in 2014,
citing "irreconcilable" differences, a move she said was made to
catch her off guard while on vacation.
Since splitting the couple has made headlines with
accusations and demands. She asked for child support of $1
million a month, based on the family's previous spending habits.
She also asked to move the children out of Chicago to New York.
He recently purchased a $220 million penthouse apartment in New
York, the New York Post reported.
While married the pair ranked as a power couple in finance
and philanthropy, donating $19 million to help build the Modern
Wing at the Chicago Art Institute, where they had their first
date. Last year, Griffin said he would be donating $150 million
to Harvard, where he earned his undergraduate degree and she
earned a business degree.
Griffin started trading as a student out of his Harvard
dormitory and later founded Citadel, one of the world's most
successful hedge funds. Dias Griffin founded Aragon Capital in
2001 with seed money from Julian Robertson, an industry legend
who helped start some of the world's biggest hedge funds.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and David Alexander)