By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 24
BOSTON, July 24 Billionaire investor Kenneth
Griffin, who oversees $20 billion at hedge fund Citadel LLC,
filed for divorce from his wife citing "irreconcilable
differences," according to court filings seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
Griffin, 45, has been married to Anne Dias Griffin, 43, for
11 years and the couple have three young children. Dias Griffin
ran her own hedge fund, Aragon Global Management, for eight
years before turning that firm into a family office.
"Any attempt at reconciliation would be impracticable and
not in the best interest of the family," divorce papers, signed
by Kenneth Griffin and filed in the Circuit Court of Cook
County, Illinois, on Wednesday, said.
The papers said the couple has been separated for more than
one year.
Dias Griffin's lawyer, Robert Stephan Cohen, said in a
statement "Ken Griffin unilaterally filed a divorce petition
with no notice to either me or my client, knowing full well that
she had just left for summer vacation with their three young
children and would therefore be unable to respond."
Griffin's attorney, Karen Krehbiel, said in an emailed
statement that the divorce was a personal matter and that the
family was seeking privacy.
Griffin, who first started trading from his Harvard College
dormitory room before graduating in 1989, is estimated to be
worth $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.
His hedge fund, Citadel, ranks as one of the industry's
biggest and Griffin is often asked to speak publicly about key
issues in the financial services industry. Citadel's flagship
portfolios gained 6.6 percent in the first half of 2014.
Dias Griffin, who has a business degree from Harvard,
founded Aragon Global Management in 2001 with seed capital from
industry legend Julian Robertson, who helped launch some of the
country's biggest hedge funds including Lone Pine Capital and
Viking Global Investors.
Prior to launching Aragon, she worked at Goldman Sachs,
Fidelity Investments, Soros Fund Management and Viking.
At its peak, Aragon, which focused on global media,
technology and telecommunications companies, invested nearly
$200 million. Five years ago, Dias Griffin returned the money to
her outside clients and now runs the firm as a family office
managing personal assets, a spokeswoman said.
As a couple, the Griffins are prominent donors and gave $19
million to help build the Modern Wing at the Chicago Art
Institute, where they had their first date. In 2014, Griffin
announced plans to donate $150 million to Harvard, pledging the
largest single gift ever to the Ivy League school.
It is the second high-profile breakup in the hedge fund
world recently. A few weeks ago, cable news station CNBC
reported that billionaire investor David Tepper, who runs
Appaloosa Management, has split from his wife of nearly 30
years.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Phil Berlowitz)