BOSTON Feb 3 Hedge fund manager Philip
Falcone ended an already awful 2011
with a hefty 47 percent decline in his flagship portfolio, his
biggest ever, thanks to an outsized bet on startup wireless
broadband company LightSquared Inc.
The billionaire trader, who soared to fame on a bet against
subprime mortgages in 2007, has now crashed to earth by betting
that LightSquared, a privately held company that makes up the
bulk of his portfolio, could soon bring service to rural
America.
Falcone told investors that his Harbinger Capital Partners
LLC lost 46.6 percent last year after he dramatically marked
down the value of the LightSquared holdings in the fund, an
investor familiar with the matter said on Friday. A spokesman
for Falcone confirmed the losses.
"The decline was primarily due to a conservative adjustment
in the Fund's holdings of LightSquared, to be consistent with
the results of work done by the Fund's third party valuation
firm," said Harbinger spokesman Lew Phelps. "The valuation takes
into account uncertainty about the outcome of political issues
related to alleged interference with the GPS system by
LightSquared transmitters," Phelps added.
While most managers reported year-end numbers weeks ago,
Falcone only released them this week, investors said, adding
that the manager often takes his time to reveal this kind of
information.
The decline is hardly shocking considering that the fund had
suffered double-digit losses for some time last year, investors
familiar with the numbers said.
Still it makes for another high-profile embarrassment during
a year already filled with other problems for Falcone.
In December the brash trader heard from regulators that he
and some of his top lieutenants might face securities fraud
charges. LightSquared acknowledged that it was running low on
cash and it was told that its signals would conflict with the
global positioning system, with uses ranging from navigation to
coordinating power networks.
Earlier in 2011, Falcone's investors reacted angrily when
told that if they would be given non-tradable shares of
LightSquared instead of cash if they wanted to get out.
Falcone's investors have long seen sharp swings in his
returns with gains of 46 percent in 2009 followed by a 12
percent loss in 2010. But this decline marks a personal low for
Falcone and his decade-old fund.
The fund's assets, which had ballooned to roughly $26
billion after an astounding 116 percent gain thanks largely to
the subprime bet five years ago, have now shriveled to $4
billion. LightSquared is Falcone's biggest investment.
Losses were common in the hedge fund industry last year when
the average fund dropped 5 percent thanks to wild market swings
as Europe's debt crisis worsened and growth was slow in the
United States.
But Falcone's losses stand out as being particularly large.
They also illustrate how managers can become wedded to poorly
performing positions which can cost them mightily, industry
analysts said. For example, hedge fund manager John Paulson's
big bet on underperforming financial stocks helped shrink his
Advantage Plus fund by half.
Harbinger gradually morphed from a fund that specialized in
distressed debt investing to a mobile telecom incubator over the
last years. And while many investors were not entirely
supportive of his shift in strategy they acknowledged that
LightSquared could be a huge homerun if it worked.
In the meantime though, Falcone faces many obstacles in
moving the project forward, including raising fresh money for
LightSquared.