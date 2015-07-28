By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, July 28
Stuart Hendel is back to helping run a hedge fund after years of
selling them.
Hendel is set to join Donald Sussman's $3.2 billion Paloma
Partners next week as chief operating officer, a new position at
the decades-old fund, two people familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
Hendel brings experience to the position having been chief
operating officer at Eric Mindich's Eton Park Capital Management
nearly 10 years ago.
But he's better known for his years at the helm of prime
brokerage units at Bank of America, UBS and Morgan Stanley,
overseeing divisions that cater to hedge funds by providing
financing, clearing their trades and making introductions to
possible clients.
Hedge Fund Alert first reported Hendel's move to Paloma.
Hendel left his job as global head of prime brokerage at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2014 and was replaced by Paul
Simpson.
Paloma, a so-called multi-strategy fund that trades a
variety of instruments, has seen its assets under management
balloon by 60 percent in the last year and boasts an annualized
return of 12.5 percent since its launch in 1981, one of the
sources familiar with the fund said.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, editing by Svea
Herbst-Bayliss and Cynthia Osterman)