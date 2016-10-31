BOSTON Oct 31 Lee Hennessee-Gradante, a pioneer
who helped create an index to track the secretive hedge fund
industry, died on Saturday.
Hennessee-Gradante, 64, was found dead in her apartment in
West Palm Beach, Florida, West Palm Beach Police Department
spokeswoman Lori Colombino. Results of an autopsy are not yet
known, but family spokesman Chase Scott said she likely suffered
a stroke.
Nearly 30 years ago, Hennessee-Gradante helped create the
Hennessee Hedge Fund Index, widely followed because there was
only a limited amount of public information about which hedge
fund strategies were making or losing money.
Investor return figures, for example, were even more closely
guarded back then than they are today.
Together with her husband, Charles Gradante, she ran New
York-based Hennessee Group which sold hedge fund research and
portfolio management services to institutional and high net
worth clients. At its peak, the group oversaw $1.6 billion in
assets.
The couple sold the hedge fund advisory business to Terrapin
Asset Management in 2013. At the time the pair said they planned
to spend more time on their charitable foundation and
philanthropic interests.
Gradante survives her.
Relishing her role as a women in the male-dominated hedge
fund industry, Hennessee-Gradante frequently attended industry
conferences, mentored women eager to work in finance and
co-founded industry association "100 Women in Hedge Funds."
She also groomed relationships with prominent managers and
cherished her North Carolina roots, sometimes combining the two.
She often spoke of about her friendships with North Carolinian
fund managers Julian Robertson and Louis Bacon.
And in 2000 she served as New York finance chair for
Elizabeth Dole, another North Carolina native, when Dole briefly
ran for the Republican nomination in the U.S. presidential
election.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)