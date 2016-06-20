By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, June 20
BOSTON, June 20 Billionaire investor William
Ackman revved up his campaign against Herbalife on Monday as
investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission
(FTC) probe into the business practices of the nutritional
supplements maker.
Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management,
released a video on Monday that it said illustrated what Ackman
has called Herbalife's predatory recruiting practices. Ackman
said it is the first in a series of videos that he will release
this week on his website www.factsaboutherbalife.com.
Herbalife declined to comment. On the company's own website
- www.therealbillackman.com - it says the fund manager's "legacy
is riddled with losses."
Ackman has waged a four-year campaign against Herbalife,
making a $1 billion short bet against it in 2012 and accusing it
of running a pyramid scheme which pays members more for
recruiting new members than for selling the company's
supplements and weight-loss products.
The company has repeatedly denied the allegations, and
Ackman has so far lost money on his position.
The FTC opened an investigation into Herbalife in 2014, and
in May the company said it was in advanced talks with the
consumer protection agency and might settle the probe for $200
million.
On Monday Herbalife's stock rose as much as 3 percent, on a
day when equities rallied around the globe. The shares closed up
1.4 percent at $58.82. They have risen 13.28 percent so far this
year and are up 122 percent since Ackman first started waging
his public campaign against the company.
Once famed for his outsized returns, Ackman has had a rough
time lately, clocking a 16.6 percent loss in his Pershing Square
International Fund last year and losing 14.5 percent in the same
fund through June 7 this year, stung by his bet against
Herbalife and a bet on drug company Valeant.
Over the last 11 years, Ackman's average annual returns have
been 12 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)