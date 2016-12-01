NEW YORK Dec 1 Highland Capital Management LP
on Thursday asked a New York state judge to order the operator
of Dealbreaker.com to disclose information that could help it
identify whoever posted a comment that the hedge fund firm
considered "defamatory."
According to a public court filing, a person using the
pseudonym "Low"land Realist on Nov. 2 posted a comment on the
Dealbreaker website, which is run by Breaking Media Inc, that
appeared to implicate the Dallas-based firm founded by James
Dondero and Mark Okada in criminal behavior.
In response to another post that said "Dealing with idiot
investors is hard man," "Low"land Realist wrote: "Especially
ones that get tired of having their money stolen from them ...
well, Highland will just have to find some new suckers, to quote
PT Barnum, who aren't smart enough to do a Google search about
their tried and true criminal behavior," the filing said.
Breaking Media and Dealbreaker were not accused of
wrongdoing by Highland, which according to its website has about
$15.4 billion of assets under management. "Low"land Realist is
also called "John Doe" in the court filing.
"John Doe's comment falsely asserted that petitioner stole
money from its investors, and engaged in 'tried and true
criminal behavior,'" Highland's lawyer Miguel Lopez wrote in the
filing. "Petitioner has never stolen money from its clients, or
been charged with or convicted of any other crime."
Highland is seeking information about John Doe such as his
IP address, frequency of posts and any other aliases, to help it
pursue its "meritorious claim for defamation." It said Breaking
Media has refused to turn over such information.
"Today's filing is an appropriate next step to obtain the
information," Highland general counsel Scott Ellington said in a
statement.
Dealbreaker executive editor Thornton McEnery declined to
comment.
Highland is the latest investment firm to use courts to
target posters of online comments, who may be hard to trace or
have their own agendas.
In November 2013, David Einhorn's hedge fund firm Greenlight
Capital Inc filed court papers to unmask an anonymous blogger on
the Seeking Alpha website who leaked how Greenlight had been
building a stake in Micron Technology Inc.
Greenlight dropped that case six months later, saying it had
identified the blogger.
The case is In re: Application of Highland Capital
Management LP to compel disclosure from Breaking Media Inc, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 160059/2016.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)