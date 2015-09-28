By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, Sept 28
BOSTON, Sept 28 Hedge funds often promise
unusual portfolios that beat the market, but new data shows that
some of the industry's biggest firms' top 10 stock picks bear
striking resemblances to each other.
The same four holdings appear on the top 10 lists of John
Paulson's Paulson & Co and Nehal Chopra's Ratan Capital,
according to a report Symmetric IO released on Monday.
The data also showed Coatue Management had five of the same
top 10 picks as Whale Rock Capital Management, and four listings
in the top 10 list of Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine were also on
Chase Coleman's Tiger Global chart.
Representatives of the firms did not comment.
Symmetric, which tracks more than 1,000 hedge funds,
calculated its findings based on their second-quarter U.S. stock
holdings, which they reported to the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Aug. 14.
"There is no obvious reason why these funds are in the same
stock names, but identifying the fact that they are is very
helpful to hedge fund investors," said Symmetric Managing
Director Sam Abbas. "Investors try to search out the best hedge
funds, and suddenly they find that these firms are invested in
the same top names."
Such concentration can be harmful for any portfolio and has
proven especially problematic in the last two months as markets
have tumbled, leaving many big-name funds with heavy losses,
industry analysts said.
Both Coatue, which is run by Philippe Laffont and
specializes in media and technology, and Whale Rock have Apple
Inc, Facebook Inc, Chinese e-commerce company
JD.com Inc, videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc
and online retailer Amazon.com Inc on their top
10.
Scott McLellan, who founded Marble Arch after working at
Hound Partners, has Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, fuel card
company FleetCor Technologies Inc and cable operator
Charter Communications Inc in his top 10. So does
Hound, although McLellan made the investments first, the data
showed.
Despite similarities like these, Symmetric data found that
overlap in stock names had shrunk in the second quarter from
previous periods and was much lower than during the financial
crisis.
"Overlap tends to increase when markets are doing crazy
things and people pare back and concentrate in high-conviction
names," Abbas said.
Symmetric will calculate overlap in the third quarter, when
fears about China's growth roiled markets, later this year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)