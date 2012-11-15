BOSTON Nov 15 Billionaire hedge fund manager
John Paulson cut his third and fourth biggest portfolio holdings
and made a bigger bet on a gold mining firm, according to a
regulatory filing released on Thursday.
New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co cut Delphi Automotive
Plc to 25 million shares from 32 million shares and
reduced Hartford Financial Services Group Inc to 19
million shares from 31 million shares.
But Paulson, who has long backed gold stocks, raised his
stake in Gold Fields Ltd, also one of his biggest
positions to 22 million shares from 18 million shares.
Paulson's filing was made public roughly 12 hours after
reports from the bulk of money managers were available for view
online. Fund managers are required to file 13F reports detailing
quarterly holdings within 45 days of the end of a quarter, with
the deadline for filing at 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT) on
Wednesday.
It was unclear whether the Paulson filing was late, or he
received an extension to file, or if there was a glitch with
Securities and Exchange Commission computers.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. A representative for Paulson did not have an immediate
comment.
Paulson, whose climbing and tumbling returns have captured
investor' attentions over the last year, also made adjustments
to his financial stock holdings - which hurt him badly in 2011.
During the third quarter he cut by half his stake in Capital
One Financial Corp and no longer listed JP Morgan Chase
& Co as a holding. He did buy more Bank of America Corp
warrants.
After making billions on bets against the housing market and
on gold in 2007 and in 2010, Paulson appears now to be in a
prolonged slump with his biggest portfolios, the Advantage and
Advantage Plus funds, reporting losses again after heavy losses
in 2011.