(Adds details on stock picks)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 15 Billionaire hedge fund manager
John Paulson cut his third and fourth biggest portfolio holdings
and made a bigger bet on a gold mining firm, according to a
regulatory filing released on Thursday.
New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co cut Delphi Automotive
Plc to 25 million shares from 32 million shares and
reduced Hartford Financial Services Group Inc to 19
million shares from 31 million shares.
Earlier in the year, Paulson pressured Hartford to take
dramatic steps to boost the share price, which has risen 25
percent this year.
Paulson, who has long backed gold stocks, also cut his stake
in Gold Fields Ltd, to 6.5 million. This year, Gold
Fields' share price has tumbled 22 percent, contributing to the
losses in his biggest funds.
Paulson's filing was made at 6:44 pm on Wednesday and was
accepted by the Securities and Exchange Commission's system on
Nov. 14, the deadline for filing these reports. But because many
managers made their filings at the last minute, the system was
heavily taxed, which meant Paulson's filing became available for
public viewing only on Nov. 15, two people familiar with the
situation said.
Fund managers are required to file 13F reports detailing
quarterly holdings within 45 days of the end of a quarter, with
the deadline for filing at 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT) on
Wednesday.
Paulson, whose rising and tumbling returns have captured
investors' attentions over the last year, also made adjustments
to his financial stock holdings - which hurt him badly in 2011.
During the third quarter, he cut by half his stake in
Capital One Financial Corp and no longer listed JP
Morgan Chase & Co as a holding. He did buy more Bank of
America Corp warrants.
After making billions on bets against the housing market and
on gold in 2007 and in 2010, Paulson appears now to be in a
prolonged slump with his biggest portfolios, the Advantage and
Advantage Plus funds, reporting losses again after heavy losses
in 2011.
Paulson also reported that the he upped his stake in Life
Technologies Corp by 8.5 million shares to 13.5 million
shares, making the company his fourth biggest holding after the
SPDR Gold Trust, AngloGold Ashanti Holding Plc
and Delphi Automotive.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andre Grenon)