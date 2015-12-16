NEW YORK Dec 16 Hedge fund managers faced a
tricky question this holiday season: how to thank employees but
not offend disappointed clients.
Despite a year of heavy losses for some in the industry,
anecdotal evidence suggests holiday traditions were upheld and,
in some cases, embellished, with guest appearances from pop star
Katy Perry, acrobatic entertainers and at least one weekend
sojourn to Florida as just some of the treats on offer.
"It's a very difficult and real balancing act," said Adam
Herz, who specializes in hedge fund recruiting at Westwood
Partners. "You want to recognize people for working hard even
without bonuses and at the same time not offend clients when you
may have lost money and taken fees."
Sliding commodity prices, a blow out in junk bonds and
dramatic sell-offs in sectors such as healthcare have made 2015
one of the worst on record for the hedge fund industry. The
Absolute Return Composite Index, which measures Americas-based
hedge funds, is up just 0.66 percent for the year through
November, the third worst performance since tracking began in
1998.
Despite the bruising year, employees of David Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital were treated to a weekend at the Naples Grand
Beach Resort in southern Florida this month, according to people
familiar with the situation. The firm's main hedge fund lost
nearly 21 percent in the first 11 months of the year, but an
offsite trip from New York is an annual tradition.
John Paulson's epinonimous hedge fund firm held its holiday
party at PH-D, a slick rooftop lounge on the top of the Dream
Downtown hotel in Manhattan, according to a person familiar with
the matter. The event venue in 2014 was the same. Many of
Paulson's funds have lost money this year.
Spokesmen for Paulson and Greenlight declined to
comment.
Mike Harris' Campbell, where investment performance has been
mixed, has continued its holiday traditions this year. One is
hosting a party for employees and their families, including a
Santa Claus impersonator who hands out presents paid for by the
firm, according to Adam Tremper, Campbell's marketing director.
Other traditions that the Baltimore-based firm plans to
maintain include an offsite holiday event next month and apparel
gifts; this year employees got a soft-shell winter jacket
branded with the company logo.
"Campbell generally does a little extra for the employees
around Christmas," Tremper told Reuters in an email.
Other firms weren't shy to celebrate major milestones.
Ken Griffin's Citadel marked its 25th anniversary with major
parties last month. One, in its hometown of Chicago, was a black
tie affair featuring singer Perry backed by costumed dancers and
an elaborate lighting display, according to video clips of the
event posted online. Another, in New York, featured band Maroon
5 and violinists suspended by strings. Citadel's main hedge
funds have again performed well this year and the firm now
manages a record $25 billion.
Viking, Andreas Halvorsen's Greenwich, Connecticut-based
firm, had an anniversary party for employees at the Museum of
Natural History in New York, according to a person familiar with
the situation. The October event featured dinner and Cirque du
Soleil-style performers. Viking, founded in 1999, now manages
more than $30 billion, making it one of the largest private fund
managers in the world. Its main hedge fund was up about 4
percent for the year through September, according to a report in
hedge fund news provider Alpha.
Other holiday parties, according to people with knowledge of
them, included Fortress Investment Group hosting employees at
high-end event space Gotham Hall in New York, Tudor Investment
Corp. gathering staffers at The Pierre, a Manhattan luxury
hotel, and Whitebox Advisors throwing an annual event near its
Minneapolis headquarters.
Spokesman for Citadel, Viking, Fortress and Tudor declined
to comment or did not respond to a request.
SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund investment firm led by
Anthony Scaramucci, held a relatively low-key dinner event for
staffers at the Manhattan restaurant he co-owns, Hunt & Fish
Club. SkyBridge has been known to throw major parties at its
annual "SALT" investment conference in Las Vegas, Nevada and at
the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, among others.
The firm's fund of hedge fund portfolios have lost a small
amount of money this year, but Scaramucci couldn't resist one
flourish at the New York dinner: star singer Andrea Bocelli. The
blind tenor, a personal friend of the SkyBridge founder, was in
town for a concert at Madison Square Garden and Scaramucci
invited him and his wife to the party as guests, according to a
familiar with the situation.
Bocelli came and, according to the person, asked if there
was a piano. Wearing sunglasses and a scarf, he was soon belting
out Ave Maria, a traditional Christmas song that references a
prayer to the Virgin Mary.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Oran. Editing by Carmel
Crimmins and Andrew Hay)