NEW YORK May 23 Hedge fund Hutchin Hill Capital LP is hiring industry veteran Tim Lash as a portfolio manager to oversee U.S. technology, media, and telecom investments, a source familiar with the firm's plans said on Monday.

Lash comes to Neil Chriss' $3.7 billion Hutchin Hill with a pedigreed resume that includes more than a dozen years spent working at Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, which now manages $17.5 billion. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by W Simon)