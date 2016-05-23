(Adds details about Lash, Hutchin Hill)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK May 23 Hedge fund Hutchin Hill Capital LP is hiring industry veteran Tim Lash as a portfolio manager to oversee U.S. technology, media, and telecom investments, a source familiar with the firm's plans said on Monday.

Lash comes to Neil Chriss' $3.7 billion Hutchin Hill with a pedigreed resume that includes more than a dozen years spent working at Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, which now manages $17.5 billion.

A Hutchin Hill spokesman declined to comment.

On his Linked In profile, Lash says he was head of tech, media & telecom at Third Point and worked there from May 2002 to November 2015. He could not be reached for comment.

At Hutchin Hill, he will be one of 16 portfolio managers at the so-called multi-strategy fund, which has teams investing in nearly 20 strategies.

Chriss, Hutchin Hill's founder, worked for a time at Steven Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, one of Wall Street's most successful firms, before launching his own firm in October 2007.

Since then the firm, which employs roughly 165 people, has delivered an average annual return of 8.3 percent. This year, it is up 1.3 percent through early May, contrasting with the HFRI Index which is roughly flat through the end of April.

Investors, including some pension funds, have liked multi-strategy hedge funds recently because they worry that at a time of few opportunities, these types of funds will be able to shift money around to lucrative areas more easily than others.

Some media and tech companies had a rough start to the year and some hedge funds that specialize in picking them nursed losses in the first quarter. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by W Simon)