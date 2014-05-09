BOSTON May 9 Like father, like son.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's son, Brett, intends to
launch a new hedge fund that will focus on selecting stocks and
employing the kind of activist strategies that turned the senior
Icahn into one the world's most successful money managers,
according to two sources familiar with the plan.
The father and son duo have been laying the groundwork for
months and Carl Icahn recently mentioned it quietly to some
deep-pocketed friends who may want to commit cash, said the
sources, who were prohibited from discussing the plan publicly.
"Carl has been talking to people that they are going to do
this. The fund will have an activist bent like what Carl does,"
said one of the sources.
The fund is expected to be launched in the fall but there
are no further details yet. News of the plan was first reported
by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Icahn did not return a
call for comment.
While raising money for a new hedge fund may be harder than
ever with institutional investors requiring lengthy track
records and novel ideas, having the Icahn DNA could make the new
portfolio a hot product very quickly, investors said.
With a net worth of $23.2 billion, 78-year-old Carl Icahn
ranks as one of the industry's best activist investors.
But after shutting down his hedge fund three years ago,
Icahn is now working on creating the next generation of
investors who push for change at corporations. "I'm going to go
seed the guys who are going to be activists," Icahn said at an
industry conference two weeks ago.
At 34, Brett Icahn has worked for his father as an analyst
for more than a decade and was given roughly $3 billion of his
father's money to invest with a partner two years ago. Brett
Icahn's average annual returns are in the double-digits, a
person familiar with the fund said.
The new portfolio will be launched at a time when investor
interest in activist oriented funds, like ones run by William
Ackman, Barry Rosenstein and Daniel Loeb, is picking up. Last
year activist funds returned 16 percent while the average fund
gained only 9 percent.
Big name pension funds, including the state pension fund of
New Jersey, plus other powerhouse investors like Blackstone
Group have all put money with activists.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Tom Brown)