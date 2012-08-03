BOSTON Aug 3 A number of hedge fund industry
spin-outs are showing up their bigger and better-known brethren
by delivering eye-popping returns in a year marked mainly by
lackluster performance.
After a horrible 2011, 2012 is not shaping up to be a much
better year in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry, with the
average fund up only 2.10 percent through June.
But a handful of newcomers, which have left some of the most
prominent names on Wall Street and in the hedge fund industry in
recent years, are doing very well with double digit returns.
Mick McGuire is the founder of Marcato Capital Management in
San Francisco, which specializes in selecting stocks. Only a
short time after leaving William Ackman's $10 billion Pershing
Capital Square Management, McGuire is posting the kind returns
that would make any parent proud.
Since January, Marcato Capital Management has gained 17.6
percent, ranking it among the industry's very best performing
hedge funds this year, . McGuire could not be reached for
comment.
For years, academic research has shown that smaller funds,
often with younger and hungrier managers at the helm, have
outperformed their bigger peers because they can be more nimble.
Numbers from Marcato Capital Management and others seem to
be underscoring those findings.
Some of McGuire's fuel has surely come from the firm's
biggest position: Corrections Corp. of America, which has
climbed 53 percent since January.
By comparison, McGuire's former employer, Pershing Square
Capital Management, is looking less dynamic with only a 3.3
percent gain for the first six months of the year.
Pershing Square's numbers through July are not yet known.
McGuire, who oversees about $500 million, also handily
outpaced David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, another closely
followed and prominent fund with about $8 billion under
management. Greenlight gained 2.7 percent in July and is up 6.4
percent for the year.
In July, when the Standard & Poor's average gained 1.3
percent, McGuire's fund rose 4.4 percent. That puts him into
lofty territory for a month in which the risk on/risk off
environment likely hurt many managers, industry investors said.
Performance numbers are often highly guarded secrets in the
$2 trillion hedge fund industry and tracking groups that put
together industry benchmarks are not expected to release their
numbers until early next week.
"Part of the reason these smaller managers can do well is
because of size," said Charles Gradante, who co-founded the
Hennessee Group, which invests with hedge funds. "You can make
more concentrated bets while staying on the radar when you are
small and you can unravel them better when you need to."
McGuire is not the only newcomer hitting home runs.
Murdock Capital, run by Jason Murdock, who spun out of
Contrarian Capital and oversees some $250 million in assets, is
up 12.99 percent for the first seven months of the year, a
person familiar with the numbers said.
In July, Murdock Capital gained 2.85 percent, making it the
strongest month this year, since a 4.14 percent rise in January.
Murdock, who earned a law degree from Harvard and spends some
evenings as a competitive poker player, makes long and short
investments in distressed leveraged loans, distressed bonds and
post-bankruptcy securities. He launched his fund with a few
million dollars in July 2009.
Murdock could not be reached for comment.
Similarly, some five years after the so-called quant quake,
Mark Carhart, who ran Goldman Sachs' once-vaunted $10 billion
Global Alpha fund, which ran into big trouble during that time,
is back with a fund of his own and strong numbers.
Kepos Capital, which relies on computer-driven trading
models to make macro-economic bets on currencies and other
instruments, climbed 5.2 percent in July. The fund, which now
has some $750 million in assets under management, is up 11.2
percent for the year, a person who has seen his numbers said.