LONDON May 13 Activist hedge fund TCI wants
Volkswagen shareholder Lower Saxony, which has a 20
percent stake in the car manufacturer, to "step back" from its
two seats on the 20-member supervisory board, a partner at the
firm told Reuters.
TCI partner Ben Walker said he wants to see Lower Saxony
immediately allow new management to introduce productivity and
efficiency measures.
The $10 billion London-based hedge fund kicked off its
campaign last Friday with a letter to VW in which it said it
wanted a complete overhaul of the carmaker's executive pay
structure as part of a plan to boost performance.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)