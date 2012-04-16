LONDON, April 16 London hedge funds are shunning their traditional heartland in Mayfair, the city's most expensive office neighbourhood, pushed out by straitened financial circumstances and the desire to dump their racy image for something more businesslike.

The Mayfair and St James's district, including the so-called "hedge fund alley" of Curzon Street and Berkeley Square, contains some of London's most expensive shops and restaurants and is a short walk across Hyde Park for numerous fund managers living in upmarket residential areas like Knightsbridge and Chelsea.

A string of funds set up in the area's converted Georgian townhouses between 2005 and 2007, many of them escapees from investment banking jobs in the more traditional financial districts of the City and Canary Wharf further east.

But the Mayfair set are on the wane.

Fifty-one percent of hedge funds and private equity firms in London's wider West End area were located in Mayfair and St James's in the last quarter of 2011, down from 69 percent five years ago, data from property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield shows.

"That figure is likely to fall to below half within the next twelve months," said Elaine Rossall, head of London research at Cushman and Wakefield. "Costs are being scrutinised whatever industry you are in."

The $2 trillion hedge fund industry has a long association with the wealthy, often using diverse and complex strategies in an attempt to deliver outperformance from pools of cash collected from rich individuals as well as pension funds and other institutions.

It is under pressure after a disappointing 2011 in which the average fund lost 5.2 percent, according to U.S. group Hedge Fund Research, with many funds unable to cope with sharp volatility as the euro zone's debt crisis deepened.

The industry's losses, the second negative year in four, together with rising costs to meet tighter European regulations, have raised fresh questions among investors about a sector once viewed by many as being able to make money in all markets.

Growing numbers of hedge funds are setting up in areas like Victoria and the district north of Oxford Street, where rents for the best properties are 65 pounds ($100) per square foot versus about 100 pounds in Mayfair and St James's, the second most expensive office location in the world after Hong Kong.

"That's quite a big differential and it's particularly relevant for start-ups that may not have large amounts of assets under management and will want to reduce overheads by as much as possible," Rossall said.

Hedge funds also consider the negative image tarnishing financial companies in the wake of the credit crisis when office hunting, a report by global property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle said this week. "Setting record rents and undertaking opulent fit-outs have fallen from favour."

London is the second largest centre for hedge funds in the world after New York, though the trend in London is not replicated in the Big Apple, said Steven Rotter, executive vice president at JLL in New York.

New York hedge funds congregate in Manhattan's Plaza District, but a vacancy rate of 11 percent versus 3.4 percent in Mayfair and St James's is keeping rents flat and means funds have generally stayed put, he said.

Though about 90 percent of London's hedge funds are in the West End, a growing number would consider a move into one of London's modern batch of skyscrapers such as the Heron Tower or the Shard due to their cheaper rents and modern interiors, a trend excacerbated by the low vacancy rate, JLL said.

Though they are not close to the city's main cluster of high-end eating and shopping haunts of hedge fund managers, they have the back-up power systems and air cooling capacity to deal with funds' powerful trading systems, while many of Mayfair's converted Georgian townhouses do not.

Other funds will remain wedded to Mayfair and St James's because they see high rents as a necessary cost to "show they can play with the big boys," said Andrew Barnes, a London-based JLL director.

"Firms might gradually gravitate out from St James's and Berkeley Square, but people who have gone further have found that compromising," said Andrew McCaffery, global head of hedge funds at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Despite generally lower levels of assets under management, start-up funds have a greater need to be located near Mayfair than established firms because time-pressed investors refuse to travel far between meetings when in London, said Henry Peto, a partner and hedge fund expert at Cushman and Wakefield.

"It's different for the likes of Brevan Howard located outside of the core area in Baker Street. They are big enough for investors to want to go and see them," he said.