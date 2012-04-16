By Tom Bill
| LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 London hedge funds are shunning
their traditional heartland in Mayfair, the city's most
expensive office neighbourhood, pushed out by straitened
financial circumstances and the desire to dump their racy image
for something more businesslike.
The Mayfair and St James's district, including the so-called
"hedge fund alley" of Curzon Street and Berkeley Square,
contains some of London's most expensive shops and restaurants
and is a short walk across Hyde Park for numerous fund managers
living in upmarket residential areas like Knightsbridge and
Chelsea.
A string of funds set up in the area's converted Georgian
townhouses between 2005 and 2007, many of them escapees from
investment banking jobs in the more traditional financial
districts of the City and Canary Wharf further east.
But the Mayfair set are on the wane.
Fifty-one percent of hedge funds and private equity firms in
London's wider West End area were located in Mayfair and St
James's in the last quarter of 2011, down from 69 percent five
years ago, data from property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield
shows.
"That figure is likely to fall to below half within the next
twelve months," said Elaine Rossall, head of London research at
Cushman and Wakefield. "Costs are being scrutinised whatever
industry you are in."
The $2 trillion hedge fund industry has a long association
with the wealthy, often using diverse and complex strategies in
an attempt to deliver outperformance from pools of cash
collected from rich individuals as well as pension funds and
other institutions.
It is under pressure after a disappointing 2011 in which the
average fund lost 5.2 percent, according to U.S. group Hedge
Fund Research, with many funds unable to cope with sharp
volatility as the euro zone's debt crisis deepened.
The industry's losses, the second negative year in four,
together with rising costs to meet tighter European regulations,
have raised fresh questions among investors about a sector once
viewed by many as being able to make money in all markets.
Growing numbers of hedge funds are setting up in areas like
Victoria and the district north of Oxford Street, where rents
for the best properties are 65 pounds ($100) per square foot
versus about 100 pounds in Mayfair and St James's, the second
most expensive office location in the world after Hong Kong.
"That's quite a big differential and it's particularly
relevant for start-ups that may not have large amounts of assets
under management and will want to reduce overheads by as much as
possible," Rossall said.
Hedge funds also consider the negative image tarnishing
financial companies in the wake of the credit crisis when office
hunting, a report by global property consultancy Jones Lang
LaSalle said this week. "Setting record rents and
undertaking opulent fit-outs have fallen from favour."
London is the second largest centre for hedge funds in the
world after New York, though the trend in London is not
replicated in the Big Apple, said Steven Rotter, executive vice
president at JLL in New York.
New York hedge funds congregate in Manhattan's Plaza
District, but a vacancy rate of 11 percent versus 3.4 percent in
Mayfair and St James's is keeping rents flat and means funds
have generally stayed put, he said.
Though about 90 percent of London's hedge funds are in the
West End, a growing number would consider a move into one of
London's modern batch of skyscrapers such as the Heron Tower or
the Shard due to their cheaper rents and modern interiors, a
trend excacerbated by the low vacancy rate, JLL said.
Though they are not close to the city's main cluster of
high-end eating and shopping haunts of hedge fund managers, they
have the back-up power systems and air cooling capacity to deal
with funds' powerful trading systems, while many of Mayfair's
converted Georgian townhouses do not.
Other funds will remain wedded to Mayfair and St James's
because they see high rents as a necessary cost to "show they
can play with the big boys," said Andrew Barnes, a London-based
JLL director.
"Firms might gradually gravitate out from St James's and
Berkeley Square, but people who have gone further have found
that compromising," said Andrew McCaffery, global head of hedge
funds at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Despite generally lower levels of assets under management,
start-up funds have a greater need to be located near Mayfair
than established firms because time-pressed investors refuse to
travel far between meetings when in London, said Henry Peto, a
partner and hedge fund expert at Cushman and Wakefield.
"It's different for the likes of Brevan Howard located
outside of the core area in Baker Street. They are big enough
for investors to want to go and see them," he said.