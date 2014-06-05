LONDON, June 5 The number of activist hedge funds launched in 2013 more than doubled compared with a year earlier, data provider Preqin said on Thursday, as company boards come under greater scrutiny from their shareholders.

Launches of activist funds, which take stakes in companies and use their positions to agitate for change, often through appointing directors, increased to 28 over the year, up from 12 a year earlier, and were at their highest level since 2007.

The biggest activist hedge fund is New-York based Elliott International, with $15.6 billion in assets under management, Preqin said.

"Hedge funds using shareholder activism as a method of investment have been a big talking point in the industry in recent years," said Amy Bensted, head of hedge fund products at Preqin.

"As activism becomes a more widely utilized approach, fund managers are increasingly seeing viable opportunities for investment in this area." (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing By Chris Vellacott)