LONDON, June 5 The number of activist hedge
funds launched in 2013 more than doubled compared with a year
earlier, data provider Preqin said on Thursday, as company
boards come under greater scrutiny from their shareholders.
Launches of activist funds, which take stakes in companies
and use their positions to agitate for change, often through
appointing directors, increased to 28 over the year, up from 12
a year earlier, and were at their highest level since 2007.
The biggest activist hedge fund is New-York based Elliott
International, with $15.6 billion in assets under management,
Preqin said.
"Hedge funds using shareholder activism as a method of
investment have been a big talking point in the industry in
recent years," said Amy Bensted, head of hedge fund products at
Preqin.
"As activism becomes a more widely utilized approach, fund
managers are increasingly seeing viable opportunities for
investment in this area."
