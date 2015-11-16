(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
* Luke Ellis sees central bank support as crucial
* Downplays new global recession fears
* Sees pound at 1.45 a good buy if Brexit vote a 'no'
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 16 While 2016 may end up looking a
lot like this year, there remain an array of opportunities for
stock and bond pickers, particularly in China and the emerging
markets, Man Group President Luke Ellis told Reuters on
Monday.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
London, Ellis said China, Europe and Japan all remained
committed to money printing and fearful of deflation, which
suggested little chance of a major unexpected policy tightening.
"All three of those look like they are going to keep the
taps going as hard as they can, which allows for a certain
tightening in U.S fiscal policy without making much difference
to the big picture," Ellis said.
"It's very likely she'll [U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen] raise
25 bps (in December) and it's very likely it doesn't matter in
the slightest," added Ellis, whose firm managed $76.8 billion at
end-September to make it the world's largest listed hedge fund.
While the market's consensus 'buy' on the dollar was
logical, however, investors needed to trade it carefully, he
said.
Against that backdrop, and after a year in which many
emerging markets saw sharp stock and bond market falls as
concerns around Chinese growth spiked, Ellis said he saw value
in some of the worst-hit markets.
After a 45 percent summer slide in China's main onshore
stock market, and knock-on weakness in other emerging
markets, Ellis said it was "very fertile territory" for
investors who analyse each company on its merits, as there was
little correlation between Chinese growth and stock valuations.
"As one of the people at work said to me the other day, the
thing about being a contrarian is you need to be wrong first ...
There've been a lot of outflows out of emerging markets because
of the sense people had that it was a one-way bet."
The falls had also been fuelled by central banks and
sovereign wealth funds selling to realise investments for
reasons other than their view of emerging markets, he added.
SWAPS
Given the easy-money profile of most central banks, it was
unlikely growing market fears of a new global recession would
come to pass, Ellis said.
While some said those concerns were to blame for a negative
dollar swaps rate, Ellis put the move down to the impact of
regulations aimed at making banks hold more capital and take
less risk, to prevent a rerun of the financial crisis.
"One of the unintended consequences of that regulation has
meant that to create an interest rate position, or to hedge an
interest rate position, banks would rather take credit risk than
to have assets on balance sheet."
In turn, the move had caught out some hedge funds which bet
on macroeconomic moves using rates, currencies, derivatives and
other instruments.
"What it leads to is more volatility about relationships
(between asset prices), because arbitrage constraints naturally
become much wider. People that ... enter a trade at the same
relationships as they used to be, I think are making a mistake."
With a spread of political and macroeconomic events slated
for 2016, opportunities to profit would remain, Ellis said,
including in Britain, which is gearing up to vote on a possible
exit from the European Union.
While Man has no house view on a "Brexit", which Ellis saw
as being a close call, buying the pound at around 1.45 or gilts
-- should a material yield premium develop -- could prove to be
good entry points if Britons vote to remain, he said.
But if voters opted to leave, that gilt premium would be
needed.
"If we vote for a Brexit then you'll need a yield premium,
because you get back to the question of 'who's paying the bills
between the rest of the UK and Scotland?', because Scotland will
go the other way. That ends up in a break-up."
