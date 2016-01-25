LONDON Jan 25 Teheran-based Griffon Capital
said on Monday it had launched an offshore, Iran-focused equity
fund and is seeking to raise 100 million euros ($108.28 million)
from European investors by year-end.
The move follows the recent lifting of nuclear sanctions
against the country which will allow some foreign investors to
invest more freely.
Griffon said the new fund, to be called the Griffon Iran
Flagship Fund, would be domiciled in the Cayman Islands, managed
by Griffon Asset Management and focused on buying stocks in the
Teheran Stock Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse.
"With over 300 actively traded listed companies, Iran
provides investors the opportunity to enter a highly diverse
stock market," Griffon's Head of Asset Management, Payam
Malayeri, said.
"(The market) is set to even further diversify with the
significant pipeline of IPOs and privatisations expected in the
next two to three years," he added.
