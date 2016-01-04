(Adds details on performance, other funds)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Jan 4 Billionaire investor Barry
Rosenstein's Jana Partners hedge fund ended 2015 with a 5.4
percent loss, marking its first down year since 2011 and only
the third time it has lost money for the full year.
The drop came even after the fund finished December with a
1.0 percent gain, according to an investor update seen by
Reuters. The monthly increase was not enough to wipe away
several months of losses during the middle of the year.
Jana Partners, which has been in business since 2001, last
had a down year in 2011, when the fund dipped 2.1 percent.
Before that it lost 23.6 percent in 2008, during the financial
crisis when many hedge funds lost money.
Rosenstein is among the first hedge fund managers to report
final 2015 tallies to investors and is expected to have plenty
of company as other firms also lost money last year.
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management lost
19.7 percent through Dec. 29 while Cantab Capital Partners
Quantitative Fund was off 6.24 percent through Dec. 18 and
Andrew Redleaf's Whitebox multistrategy fund was down 2.45
percent through Dec. 18. Halfway through December, Jason
Mudrick's Distressed Opportunity fund was down 22.5 percent for
the year.
Early indications suggested hedge funds, on average, lost
3.49 percent, according to Hedge Fund Research, compared with
the Standard & Poor's 500, which ended the year with a 1.4
percent gain.
The Jana fund was hurt by bets on semiconductor company
Qualcomm, which tumbled 30 percent in 2015, and car
rental group Hertz Global which dropped 43 percent last
year.
The Jana Nirvana fund, which has a more aggressive
investment strategy, lost 7.9 percent last year after gaining
1.4 percent in December, according to the investor update. It
was off 2.5 percent in 2011 and lost 24.3 percent in 2008.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)